Former MPA takes back defamation suit against PM

PESHAWAR: Former MPA Arif Yousaf has taken back a defamation case against Prime Minister Imran Khan after which a local court has disposed of the matter.

The former MPA had filed a defamation suit against the premier in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Peshawar Abdul Majid. He had said in his petition that he reputation was damaged when he was accused of selling his vote in the Senate election. He had sued the premier for Rs500 million damages.

The court has disposed of the matter after reconciliation between both the parties outside the court through a Jirga.