Kaghan receives snowfall

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan valley received the first snowfall of the season on Friday night.

The snowfall, which started in the evening, continued intermittently throughout the night capping high mountains and destinations with the snow. "The snow has covered upper parts of the valley and high mountains," Mohammad Waqar, a tourist said. He said that Saiful Muluk Lake also received the first snowfall of this winter season, which made it more attractive for the tourists. "Tourists are still visiting Saiful Muluk Lake to witness the snowfall," said Waqar.

The high mountains in the valley are capped with the snow but Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road which links Gilgit-Baltistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is still open to traffic. He said that the temperature in the Hazara division will drop significantly if the valley received more snowfall.