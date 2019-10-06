close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

Kaghan receives snowfall

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan valley received the first snowfall of the season on Friday night.

The snowfall, which started in the evening, continued intermittently throughout the night capping high mountains and destinations with the snow. "The snow has covered upper parts of the valley and high mountains," Mohammad Waqar, a tourist said. He said that Saiful Muluk Lake also received the first snowfall of this winter season, which made it more attractive for the tourists. "Tourists are still visiting Saiful Muluk Lake to witness the snowfall," said Waqar.

The high mountains in the valley are capped with the snow but Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road which links Gilgit-Baltistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is still open to traffic. He said that the temperature in the Hazara division will drop significantly if the valley received more snowfall.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan