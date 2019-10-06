CM announces Rs1m for family of boy killed in elevator accident

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the sad demise of a 13-year-old boy, Fahad, whose head got stuck in Mayo Hospital’s elevator.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and also announced financial assistance of one million rupees to the affected family and directed to investigate the incident. Usman Buzdar said that legal action would be taken against the responsible without discrimination.