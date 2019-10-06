Acquittal pleas of Khawaja brothers adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of an acquittal application moved by Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique by October 14, both accused in the Paragon housing scam.

NAB officials produced both brothers before the court of Accountability Judge Jawad-ul- Hassan amid tight security as heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the court premises. The security situation also led to an exchange of harsh words between Saad and police officials.

NAB’s prosecutors Hafiz Ather Awan and Ali Tipu Khan extended their arguments against the acquittal application moved by the Khawaja brothers. After which the court directed the counsel of the Khawaja brothers to extend their arguments on the next hearing going to be held on October 14.

Earlier, police officials barred PML-N workers from meeting Saad Rafique which resulted in an exchange of harsh words between the accused and police officials. Saad Rafique scolded DSP Usman for not allowing party workers to meet him.

As per reference against the Khawaja brothers, NAB claims that Saad Rafique in connivance with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia started a housing project Air Avenue which was an illegal housing society and later changed into M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd. The accused Saad and Salman in connivance with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt defrauded a large number of members of the housing society. Saad Rafique opened a company ‘Executive Builders’ in his and his wife’s name, later changed it into Paragon and withdrew a large sum of amount from the account of Executive Builders. Accused Khwaja brothers embezzled the illegal housing society projects funds for personal gains and were collecting heavy amounts despite a clear direction from the LDA that the society is illegal.

The NAB further stated that Qaiser Amin Butt voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and had requested for pardon under Section 26 of NAO1999 which was granted to him by the competent authority.

Moreover, the Khawaja brothers wrongfully gained Rs. 18.2 million from Paragon City in their accounts. The NAB further stated that Khawaja Saad Rafique established a firm namely Saadain Associates and wrongfully gained Rs. 58 million from M/S Executive Builders. Salman Rafique established a firm namely KSR Associates and wrongfully gained Rs. 39 million from M/S Executive Builders which is a proxy concern of M/S Paragon City. The NAB established that the brothers own 93.6 percent shares of Paragon City while Qaiser Amin Butt owned 7.4 percent share.

APP adds: An accountability Court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a case of illegal recruitments in the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) against Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf till October 18.

The court proceedings were conducted by Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf appeared before the court along with his counsel.