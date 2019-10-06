Admiral Abbasi visits Malaysian naval facilities

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to Malaysia. During the visit, the Naval Chief visited various facilities of Malaysian Navy including Headquarters Western Fleet, Special Force Training Centre, Boustead Naval Shipyard, Malaysian Naval Air Arm and called on Commander Western Fleet and other field commanders. Upon his arrival at Headquarters Western Fleet in Lumut, the Admiral was warmly received by RMN Western Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Dato’ Aris Adi Tan Bin Abdullah. —PR