SALU attains PCP accreditation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Department of Pharmacy of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur has announced receiving the accreditation certificate from the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP). The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan approved the accreditation after the visit of their panel to review the essential requirements and eligibility.
SUKKUR: The Department of Pharmacy of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur has announced receiving the accreditation certificate from the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP). The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan approved the accreditation after the visit of their panel to review the essential requirements and eligibility.