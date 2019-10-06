close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

SALU attains PCP accreditation

National

SUKKUR: The Department of Pharmacy of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur has announced receiving the accreditation certificate from the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP). The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan approved the accreditation after the visit of their panel to review the essential requirements and eligibility.

