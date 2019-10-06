close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
October 6, 2019

No ‘infiltrator’ will remain in India: BJP

October 6, 2019

NEW DELHI: In an apparent reference to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), BJP national working president JP Nadda has said that no infiltrator will remain in the country, international media reported.

“In the time to come, we’ll make arrangements where no infiltrator will remain in our country. Infiltrators will go out and Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Christians who were tortured outside, will be given refuge by India. It’s a country, not an inn,” Nadda said addressing the Vijay Sankalp Yatra here. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das was also present at the event.

Nadda also touched on several other issues like abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Houston visit and corruption.

“If you remember, five years back corruption used to be in full swing. Fragile governments were unable to control the situation,” he said.

