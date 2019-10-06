French Embassy hosts cultural event

Islamabad: The French Embassy celebrated 45 years of Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop and its outstanding contribution to the arts and culture in Pakistan.

The event was inaugurated by French Ambassador Marc Barety with government officials, diplomats, foreigners, artists and civil society members in attendance. Folk and Sufi artists of the country performed at the event hosted by the French ambassador at his house. Artists Sain Zahoor, Tahseen Sakina, Mian Meer Qawals, Shoukat Dholiya, Nighat Choudhary and Wahab Shah enthralled the audience with their performances and music.

The ambassador thanked the Pirzada brothers, especially artist Usman Pirzada, for hosting a memorable event. He said the continued and friendly partnership underscored the historic contribution of the French Embassy and Alliance Francaise in the promotion of arts and culture in Pakistan. Usman Pirzada said the Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop began its journey in 1974 with the National Theatre Cultural Project. He said in 1982, the first permanent puppet theatre was set up at the Alliance Francaise, Karachi.

Usman Pirzada said the Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop was a non-governmental body dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts globally.

Since its inception, it has grown to encompass the Rafi Peer Cultural Centre which houses the Museum of Puppetry, an Art and Craft Village and a Café.

"We have promoted in over 80 festivals including the World Performing Arts Festival, the International Folk Puppet Festival, the Youth Performing Arts Festival, International Mystic Music Sufi Festival and others.”