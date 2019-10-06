close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
AFP
October 6, 2019

Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system

BANGKOK: A Thai judge shot himself in the chest in front of a packed court after acquitting several murder suspects and decrying the kingdom's judicial system in an impassioned speech broadcast on Facebook Live.

Critics say Thailand’s courts often work in favour of the rich and powerful, while delivering swift and harsh sentences on ordinary people for minor offences. But it is virtually unheard of for judges to criticise the system.

