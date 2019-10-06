close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
October 6, 2019

Qandeel’s brother held from KSA

Top Story

 
October 6, 2019

MULTAN: The police on Saturday arrested Mohammad Arif, brother of slain Qandeel Baloch, with the help of Interpol, police officials said.

SHO Mahar Bashir Hiraj said that Arif has been handed over to Muzaffarabad police station in Multan.

Arif had been declared an absconder in the murder case of Baloch, who had been strangled to death on July 15, 2016. A day after the murder, another brother of Baloch, Mohammad Waseem, had admitted before the police that he had killed Qandeel because she “brought dishonour to the Baloch name” with her videos and statements posted on social media. He had also said that his sister had a "bad character" being a social media model.

