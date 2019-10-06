close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
October 6, 2019

Death toll in Iraq violence mounts to 94

Top Story

 
October 6, 2019

BAGHDAD: Clashes between police and protesters killed five people in Baghdad on Saturday in a resumption of anti-government unrest, as security forces deployed in their hundreds to keep demonstrations away from central squares in the Iraqi capital.

Police and medical sources reported the casualties after days of violence around anti-government protests that killed at least 81 people in Baghdad and other cities earlier this week. Iraq’s semi-official High Commission for Human Rights put the toll at 94 dead, a British wire service reported. The unrest is the deadliest Iraq has seen since the declared defeat of Islamic State in 2017.

