SC to hear NAB appeals against Shahbaz on 22nd

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday set the date for hearing appeals filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the bail of NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif.A three-member SC bench will hear the appeals against the bail of PML-N president in the Saaf Pani and Ashiana cases on October 22.

The Lahore High Court had granted him the bail in both cases. It is pertinent to mention here that on April 10, the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shahbaz Sharif in three NAB cases Ashiana Iqbal, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Malik Shehzad had earlier reserved its verdict in the case. The court approved the bail of Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases while the bail of Fawad Hassan Fawad was approved in the Ashiana case only. On October 5, 2018, the NAB had arrested Shahbaz Sharif in the Saaf Pani Company scandal.