PAS, PSP defeat yet another govt

ISLAMABAD: Like its predecessors, the PTI government has failed to implement its inter-provincial transfer policy in the case of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officials.

Members of the PAS and PSP have yet again proved themselves more powerful than the government as the Establishment Division remained unsuccessful to rotate the bureaucrats belonging to these groups between provinces and Centre on merit and without any exception.

Within a few months of his coming into power, the government had revised the rotation policy (also known as inter-provincial transfer policy) and assigned the Establishment Division to implement the policy without any exception.

Following the government’s direction, the Establishment Division completed its homework, prepared the lists of PAS and PSP officers starting from higher grades for their inter-provincial transfer, issued notifications but within weeks’ time the Division realised the things were not going as planned.

Not only the provinces showed their reluctance to spare officers of their choice but in many cases officers through their political and other connections exerted pressure on the government to withdraw their notification or leave them unimplemented.

After these initial jolts to its policy and resolve to implement it, the government decided to review the policy in consultation with provinces. It was decided to complete the consultation process by June this year to implement new “Rotation Policy 2019” but here too the government failed and as yet there is no indication of its implementation in the near future.

In the proposed new policy, the government wanted to link the promotion of the officers belonging to these services with relevant provisions of the draft Rotation Policy 2019.

The draft “Rotation Policy 2019” for All Pakistan Services’ (PAS and PSP) officers was circulated months back to all the provincial governments for their input and based on the comments of the provinces the draft policy was to be forwarded to the prime minister for approval and implementation.

The government had resolved, “Rotation Policy 2000 shall be replaced with Rotation Policy 2019 under the Civil Servants Act 1973. Subject to a consensus among all stakeholders, this policy may be upgraded to Rotation Rules 2019 so that rotation of officers among various governments becomes an unavoidable undertaking in which creation of exceptions becomes impossible.”

The draft “Rotation Policy 2019” as shared with the provinces had promised, “Relevant provisions of this policy are being made part of eligibility conditions of PAS/PSP officers’ consideration for promotion to BS-19 and BS-21.”

Under the proposed policy, the first allocation of every PAS/ PSP officer shall invariably be made outside the province of his/her domicile where he/she shall be required to serve until his promotion to BS-18 or for five years starting from the date he/she joins the provincial government/ ICT as AC (under training)/ ASP (under training). ICT shall be considered part of the province of Punjab for the officers having Islamabad’s domicile.

The draft policy said that no transfer of any officer on any ground to any provincial government/ ICT shall be allowed until his/ her promotion or completion of 5 years, whichever is earlier.

It added that no PAS/ PSP officer of BS-20 and below shall be allowed to serve in a provincial or federal government continuously for more than 10 years. Officers who have served in any provincial government or the federal government for a continuous period of not less than 10 years shall be transferred to the federal government or other provinces, as the case may be, in public interest. There placements shall be made on the principle of least rotated transferred first, to serve in the government with the highest shortage ratio.

Once an officer has been thus compulsorily rotated, he/she shall not return to the government of his/her previous ten-year posting, before completing two years at stations of his/her posting situated outside of the geographical limits of government of his/her ten-year posting.

The officers who have served continuously for 10 years or more in the governments shall be relocated to other governments by 30th June 2019.

For the purpose of eligibility to promotion to BS-19, a service of at least 5 years out of the province of domicile shall be compulsory for every officer. This condition, however, shall be applicable on the batches who are inducted in PAS/PSP through CSS examination after notification of these policy provisions.

An officer shall not be considered eligible for promotion to BS-21 by a Central Selection Board if he/ she was serving in a government continuously for more than 10 years until he/she has been transferred out of that government and has served at least one year in another government outside the geographical limits of the government of 10 or more years stay.

Officers serving in a government continuously for 10 years shall not be eligible for nomination to mandatory trainings, foreign trainings, study leave, extraordinary leave and long leave unless their continuous stay in a particular province is broken as per the policy.