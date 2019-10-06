close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

Shell Pakistan launches memoirs

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

KARACHI: A grand ceremony was hosted by Shell Pakistan Limited to commemorate its journey with Pakistan through the decades, a statement said on Saturday.

Through the launch of its memoirs, “Powering Progress in Pakistan”, Shell Pakistan highlights the organisation’s pivotal role and contributions in the development of the energy sector of Pakistan, it added.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, graced the evening as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by the government, business leaders, diplomats, academia and employees.

Shell Pakistan believes that Pakistan as the 24th largest economy in the world and the sixth most populous country; with a vast agricultural base and a rapidly growing industrial sector; has tremendous potential for growth and energy transition.

With a legacy of 120 years in the region, developing and distributing energy by land, air and sea, Shell has endeavoured to support Pakistan’s developmental priorities, it said.

From providing petroleum products for the construction of mega projects like the Mangla Dam and Kotri

Barrage, to expanding the country’s growing road infrastructure, powering PIA’s first flights or supporting the next generation of innovative entrepreneurs in Pakistan, Shell has been part of the nation’s progress, it added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business