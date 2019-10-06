close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

Gold down Rs150/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped Rs150/tola on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the rate of 10 grams gold also decreased Rs128 to Rs75,103.

In the international market, the rates declined $4 to $1,505/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market were trading Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business