Cameroon orders release of main Opp leader Maurice Kamto

YAOUND: A Cameroonian military court Saturday ordered the release of main opposition leader Maurice Kamto, who has been imprisoned for nine months, after a series of conciliatory gestures by veteran ruler Paul Biya.

The court said Kamto and 101 others summoned could be released “if they have not been detained for anything else”. Kamto´s lawyer Sylvain Souop added: “We note the release of our clients who should not have been in prison. Maurice Kamto is free. Biya — who has ruled Cameroon with an iron fist for nearly 37 years — on Friday announced he had ordered prosecutions to be dropped against “some” opposition leaders, including a number from the main Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) led by his jailed rival Kamto. Kamto went on trial with 88 others in a military court in September on charges of insurrection, hostility to the motherland and rebellion — crimes which could carry the death penalty. Biya´s shock announcement came on the closing day of crunch talks aimed at easing a bloody crisis in Cameroon´s anglophone regions, which were shunned by the main separatist leaders. The talks also ended with a proposal to give more autonomy to the English-speaking regions, where a two-year armed campaign for independence has been met with a brutal crackdown and cost nearly 3,000 lives, according to the International Crisis Group. The two areas in western Cameroon — the Northwest Region and Southwest Region — are home to most of the country´s anglophones, who account for about a fifth of a population that is overwhelmingly French-speaking.