close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 6, 2019

Trump to block immigrants unable to pay for healthcare

World

 
October 6, 2019

WASHINGTON: The US will block the entry of immigrants without health insurance or the ability to pay for medical bills, President Donald Trump revealed Friday. Consular officers will only be allowed to issue visas to prospective immigrants who can prove they “will not impose a substantial burden” on the US health care system, according to a proclamation authored by Trump. “Lawful immigrants are about three times more likely than United States citizens to lack health insurance,” Trump said in the proclamation. “Immigrants who enter this country should not further saddle our healthcare system, and subsequently American taxpayers, with higher costs.” The measure will go into effect on November 3. Trump made cracking down on immigration a key part of his 2016 presidential campaign platform. He has pushed wide-ranging immigration law reforms, while tasking authorities with carrying out mass deportations of people in the US illegally. Last week Washington also announced plans to dramatically lower its ceiling on a decades-old refugee resettlement program by 40 percent.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World