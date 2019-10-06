Nine militants killed in Russia strikes on Idlib

BEIRUT: Nine jihadists were killed Saturday in Russian airstrikes on Syria´s war-torn province of Idlib, a monitoring group said. “Russian strikes this morning targeted the Hurras al-Deen group and Ansar al-Tahwid in eastern Idlib... killing nine jihadists,” said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, adding eight others were wounded. Six of the dead were members of the Al-Qaeda linked Hurras al-Deen, a group which is also targeted by the US-led coalition. Moscow is a key ally of Syria´s President Bashar al-Assad in the country´s civil war, and despite an Idlib ceasefire deal reached on August 31, the province has continued to be targeted by Russian air attacks. Russia-backed regime fighters have for weeks been chipping away at the edges of the province bordering Turkey that is the last jihadist stronghold outside of Assad´s control. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham — a group led by Syria´s former Al-Qaeda affiliate — extended its administrative control over the whole of Idlib in January, but other rebel factions remain present. In late August, clashes between anti-government fighters and regime forces left more than 50 dead on both sides, when the jihadists attacked loyalist positions in the south. Last month, Russia and China vetoed a UN Security Council resolution backed by 12 of the 15 member states that called for a ceasefire in Idlib province. It was Russia´s 13th veto of a UN resolution since the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011, highlighting the Security Council´s impasse over the issue. The Syrian war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.