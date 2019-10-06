Erdogan renews Syria air, ground operation threat

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday renewed Turkey´s threat to launch an “air and ground” operation in Syria against a Kurdish militia viewed as terrorists by Ankara.

The president previously said that Turkey´s patience was wearing thin after Turkish and American officials agreed in August to establish a buffer zone in northern Syria.

“We´ve made our preparations, completed our operation plans, given the necessary instructions,” Erdogan said during a televised speech, adding that the offensive could start “as soon as today, tomorrow”.

“We will conduct this (operation) on the ground and in the air,” he added, saying it would be east of the Euphrates river.

Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to launch a cross-border offensive and recently suggested that progress on the zone with the US was not developing as Ankara wanted.

While there have been joint US-Turkey patrols, Turkey wants to urgently establish a “safe zone” for the return of up to two million Syrian refugees.

Turkey is home to more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees but there has been a growing public backlash against their presence.

Ankara wants to push the US-backed Syrian Kurdish People´s Protection Units (YPG) militia from its border, saying that the group is a “terrorist” offshoot of Kurdish insurgents in Turkey.

But the YPG has worked closely with American troops in the fight against the Islamic State extremist group, recapturing territory in northern Syria.

The Turkish military has twice launched offensives in Syria against IS in 2016 and against the YPG in 2018.

Turkey detains five Germans on terror charges: Turkish authorities have detained five Germans over alleged links to Kurdish militants, pro-Kurdish media reported.

The suspects were taken into custody on charges of spreading propaganda, the pro-Kurdish news agency Mezopotamya said late Friday, and of belonging to an illegal organisation which was not named but is likely the outlawed Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK)

The PKK is considered to be a terror group by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

The five, who were detained this week, were being held in Ankara, the agency said.

It said the arrests were part of an investigation by the Ankara public prosecutor. His office would, however, not confirm the report when contacted by AFP.

The PKK has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 during which tens of thousands of people have been killed.

The German foreign ministry meanwhile would only say that it was “aware of the cases” and that the embassy in Ankara was providing consular assistance.

The German interior ministry denied claims that information leading to the detention of the five was handed over to Turkish authorities during Interior Minister Horst Seehofer´s visit to Ankara this week.

However, a ministry spokesman would not rule out that such information could have been exchanged “as part of the routine cooperation between our security services”.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in March this year threatened to detain individuals who came to Turkey if they were involved with the PKK and other groups.