Razzaq vows to produce quality cricketers at his academies

LAHORE: Coaching and training at junior level has always been a tough task and that’s why majority of coaches and trainers usually show reluctance when it comes to coaching young boys especially in cricket.

It has been observed that mostly former cricket stars choose coaching career with senior teams at national or international level obviously due to heavy financial benefits, plenty of exposure, less hard work and responsibilities etc.

Despite knowing all these facts, Pakistan’s premier all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has chosen to coach school-going youngsters in future. He has expressed his determination to produce quality cricket all-rounders through his professional coaching methods from boys of under-9 to under-19 age groups.

It is pertinent to mention here that Razzaq, a level-2 coach, is one of only three Pakistan all-rounders, who achieved a rare double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests and ODIs. Former skippers Imran Khan and Wasim Akram are the other two with this distinguished feat.

While talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday, Abdul Razzaq, who is rapidly completing construction work on his two cricket academies in Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Lahore, said that he has decided to coach junior players of U-9, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-19 age groups. “I know coaching at junior level is highly demanding job but I accepted this task as a challenge”.

“After playing top level international cricket for so many years as an all-rounder, I know all the batting and bowling techniques and I’m quite hopeful that I will be able to inculcate my all-round skills into young players at my academies”.

Responding to a question, Razzaq, who represented Pakistan in 343 international matches including 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20s during his 17-year career from 1996 to 2013, said he is launching two well-equipped cricket academies in DHA, Lahore. “The construction work is in final stages and hopefully it will be completed in near future”.

Elaborating his point Razzaq, who won several matches for Pakistan through his memorable bowling and batting performances, said giving sufficient opportunity to talented but neglected young players would be his priority. “Besides thorough professional coaching, special emphasis would be given to fitness and character-building of young players at these academies. Actually, I’m focusing to produce a bunch of quality all-rounders who can serve national cricket team in future,” he explained.

Abdul Razzaq revealed that talented young players will be picked from all parts of the country for top class training. “Pakistan has been blessed with plenty of cricket talent especially in far-flung areas. We just need to locate these potential youngsters and give them a proper opportunity to express their talent”.

“We have decided to impart free of cost modern training to deserving but talented players at our academies besides extending necessary financial help,” he maintained.

Replying a query about his coaching inspiration, Razzaq informed that he got motivation from great all-rounder Imran Khan’s Pepsi Talent Hunt Clinic. “That was an ideal coaching clinic under the supervision of legendary all-rounder. Pakistan got several talented players from that Talent Hunt Clinic”.

Razzaq, who performed a hat-trick in Galle Test against Sri Lanka in 2000, said he wants to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to gain valuable tips from him for his academies.

While throwing light on coaching a school boy Razzaq said: “Coaching a boy of school-going age is pretty different and a bit difficult than that of a mature player. You have to teach basics of the game while coaching a boy aged 9 to 16 years. You will teach him how to hold a bat, how to make a batting stance and how to grip a ball etc. And at the same time you will have to give all these services with full dedication and that too without much exposure and financial return”.

Advising youngsters Razzaq said young players must focus on their studies alongside cricket. “It’s modern era and only those players could be able to cope with modern day challenges who are well educated”.

Razzaq informed that his 15-year-old son Ali Razzaq has also great passion for cricket. “I want to make him a top quality all-rounder. Ali has played U-9, U-11 and U-13 cricket in England. Playing in English environment has helped him a lot and now he is considered a good all-rounder among his young contemporaries”.