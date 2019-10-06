Aya Sultan favourite for October Cup today

LAHORE: The 6th winter meeting race card has six Fantastic Plate races and October Cup scheduled to be held here at Lahore Race Club on Sunday, October 6.

Acceptances with order of running have five plate races, then the cup and after that is the final and sixth plate race.

From race one to five the distance of run is of 900 metres while the cup race and final plate are of 1100 metres length whereas all the races are of VII class but of different divisions. The day will ignite at 1.30 pm while the cup race is expected to be held at around 4.30. The opening race is a maiden run of eight ponies listed for competition. Majority of them are of three to four years age except for Nevada which is of eight years age. The others in the race are Khabib, Goloo Prince, Silken Black, Aaban Prince, Piyari Guria, Fakhr-e-Shorkot and Bright Gold.

Second race favourite for win is Navel Officer, place Dancing Beauty and fluke Zil Prince while others in the list of run are Bano, Royal Performer, Lovely Poma, Artghal and Bet of The Day. Third race favourite for win is Chamak, place Turab Prince and fluke Sport Model while others in the list of run are Mehmoor Princess, Crazy Doll, Dil De Shahzadi and Zahid Love. Fourth race favourite for win is Golden Apple, place New Sonia and fluke Tell Me while others in the list of run are, Mr Brown, Lala Rukh, Fakhr-e-Kasur and She Is Rawal.

Fifth race favourite for win is Believe Me, place Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and fluke Miss Ravi Road while others in the list of run are Mehrbani, Khizar Princess, Safdar Princess, Piyara Sayeen, Double O Seven, Chan Punjabi and Punjabi Munda. Sixth October Cup race favourite for win is Aya Sultan, place Dazzling and fluke Moman Princess while others in the list of run are Sinner, Lalazaar, Tiffany’s, Salam-e-Dera and Natalia.

Seventh race favourite for win is Baland-o-Bala, place Qamar Choice and fluke Hamayoon Choice while others in the list of run are Rashk-e-Qamar, After Hero, Khan Jee, Salam-e-Lahore, Helena, Qalandra, Kashmiri Fighter, Hadi Princess, Its Me, Neeli The Great and Dimple.