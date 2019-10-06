Protest against Normalisation Committee

LAHORE: Football officials and players of the country Saturday held a protest against Normalisation Committee here.

“It is obvious that this biased committee can’t deliver hence we reject it” the protestors are claiming in different parts of the Punjab province during peaceful rallies. It took off from Lahore, the capital of the province followed by Muzaffar Garh and Rahim Yar Khan. Holding banners and placards, the football community is demanding from FIFA to replace controversial chairman of the PFF normalization committee Hamza Khan and another member of the committee Col.r. Mujahid Tareen, with those who have a neutral status and can help country to make progress in football.

“Since the last 5 years, Pakistan’s football has suffered a lot due to the turmoil begun in 2015 which also saw forceful occupation of PFF’s headquarters in Lahore” Tajweed Naqi said while leading the protest in Muzaffar Garh.