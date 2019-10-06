Pak tour has great significance for Oman team, says Tahir

LAHORE: Head coach of the visiting Oman hockey team, former Pakistan captain and Olympian, Tahir Zaman said his team’s tour to Pakistan is of greater significance to learn finer points of the game and to give final touches to its preparations prior to its participation in the Asia Confederation Hockey Cup being played in Bangladesh from October 14.

“Our players opted to visit Pakistan because of natural hockey skills of Pakistani players and we are very delighted to be here as we are getting much needed experience ahead of our team’s participation in a very important hockey tournament,” he told APP here on Saturday.

Tahir, a former celebrated forward said the prime objective of this tour is to help the Oman team to win the Confederation Cup and to qualify for the Asia Cup.

“Our team is doing good in the tour and I expect it is capable of striking a win against Pakistan development hockey squad given the fact the way it fought in the second match to manage a draw,” he said.

Tahir said Oman hockey is at a rise and youth is taking keen interest to take it up as a sport and the Oman hockey team comprises talented players who have all the potential to take their side to excellence.

“I am confident that my team will win the Confederation Cup to earn a place in the Asia Hockey Cup,” he said adding “We are well on path of gaining success and to achieve our desired goals”.