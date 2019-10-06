Shan blasts flawless ton for S Punjab

KARACHI: Skipper Shan Masood blasted 118 to shepherd Southern Punjab to 303-5 against Sindh on the first day of their four-day first class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match here at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday.

Invited to bat first by Sindh captain Asad Shafiq, the left-handed Test opener played flawlessly and with precision for 306 minutes and faced 205 balls before he was finally dismissed in the last session. Shan fell to off-spinner, Waleed Ahmed after having hit 13 fours and two sixes in his fine knock. He also shared a solid third wicket partnership of 134 with Sohaib Maqsood (57 from 111 balls) as the two came together with their team on 58-2.

The other opener, Sami Aslam had looked set for a big innings when he hit two fours and a six in his 21 runs but was bowled by Waleed who toiled tirelessly for 29 overs in the hot and humid conditions.

Soon after Aslam fell, pacer Tabish Khan also bowled Umar Siddique for just one run to cause some concern in the visitors’ dressing room. Shan then took charge with Sohaib as both of them first played with caution to take their team to 99 without further loss. The duo opened up against the experienced Sindh pace attack in the second session as the total mounted rapidly.

Shan completed his century in the session but soon after Sohaib was trapped lbw by Tabish Khan leave the visitors on 195 for 3 at tea break. Southern Punjab also lost the wicket of Imran Rafique for 39 who fell to Sohail Khan as Sindh took the second new ball a short while before close, following Shan’s dismissal. Wicketkeeper-batsman Adnan Akmal (39*) and Aamir Yamin (16*) than put on an undefeated 42 runs for the sixth wicket before stumps were drawn after 90 overs. Waleed and Tabish were the most successful bowlers for Sindh with two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab 303-5, 90 overs (Shan Masood 118. Sohaib Maqsood 57, Adnan Akmal 39 not out, Imran Rafiq 33; Tabish Khan 2-52, Waleed Ahmed 2-120).