Sun Oct 06, 2019
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

Raja seeks more coverage for Pak-SL series

Sports

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain turned commentator Rameez Raja has urged the national electronic media to give proper space to Pakistan and Sri Lanka series.

Looking frustrated Raja believes that country’s news channels are not giving cricket news more space as Pakistan is playing Sri Lanka at home series.

“At least for a day can I ask the news channels to put cricket news at the top and politics at the back end. People want to get into festive mood of cricket. Don’t screw their day. Please!” tweeted the former captain turned cricket commentator.Ramiz Raja said: ‘Atleast for today can I ask the news channels to put cricket news at the top and politics at the back end. People want to get into festive mood of cricket. Don’t screw their day. Please!’

Pakistan and Sri Lanka met for the first T20I on Saturday night at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Pakistan has already won the ODI series 2-0 after the first match of the series was washed out.

