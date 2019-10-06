Djokovic keen for Olympics but worries about heat

TOKYO: World number one Novak Djokovic said Saturday he plans to arrive in Japan early after Wimbledon next year to acclimatise himself to the extreme heat during the Tokyo Olympics.

The Serbian star urged tennis authorities to find a way to organise matches to minimise harm from the heat, with many experts warning that Tokyo summer temperatures and high humidity may physically impact players, fans and volunteers.

“I just hope that ITF (International Tennis Federation) will manage to find the right schedule,” said Djokovic after winning his Japan Open semi-final against David Goffin.

“There will be a lot of matches, a lot of players: men, women, doubles, mixed doubles. All of that needs to be played within... less than 10 days or so.

“It’s quite a challenge for the organisation to come up with the right schedule, I guess, where you avoid the biggest heat, but how can you really do it? That’s the question.” Tokyo’s notorious summer heat has become a major headache for organisers, who are rushing to devise mitigation measures, including bringing forward the start time for several events and even mulling the use of artificial snow.

Still, many test events over the past summer had to take place under conditions regarded as “dangerous” for exercise, according to the internationally accepted WBGT index that measures heat and humidity.