Robertson withdraws after driving to wrong Barnsley

LONDON: Former world snooker champion Neil Robertson was forced to forfeit his qualifier for the World Open after driving to the wrong Barnsley.

The Australian accidentally set his sat-nav for the village of Barnsley in Gloucestershire, 170 miles away from where he was meant to be playing at the Barnsley Metrodome in Yorkshire on Friday.

It is not the first time this season Robertson has suffered logistical problems as he had to pull out of the Riga Masters in July after a cancelled flight left him and several other players stranded at Luton airport.

England’s Ian Burns was the beneficiary of Robertson’s misfortune as he progressed to the final stages of the World Open, which will be held in Yushan, China later this month.