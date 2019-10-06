Faizan (113*) hits classy century

ISLAMABAD: Consistent performer in the first class cricket over the last few years Faizan Riaz (113 not out) reminded selection committee of his potential by hammering a classy century in his season’s very first Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade I match at the KRL Ground Saturday.

Playing for Northern, Faizan and youngster Haider Ali (133) struck centuries to help their side reach 363 for 5 against Balochistan at draw of stumps on the opening day. Despite a few reminders by The News domestic cricket selection committee including Rashid Latif and co relegated Faizan to Grade II at the start of the season knowing little about his real potential.

Once he was given opportunity in first class, he straight away made an impact against a potent Balochistan bowling attack that included the likes of quality leg-sinner Yasir Shah (0-93), Taj Wali (2-96), left arm spinner Mohammad Asghar (2-62) and pacer Ammad Butt (0-41).

The two (Faizan and Haider) punished Balochistan bowlers all around the park with some stylish display of entertaining cricket. Haider struck 21 fours and two sixes during his 147-ball stay at the wicket while Faizan’s 175-ball unbeaten knock included 13 boundaries and two sixes.

The early fall of Zeeshan Malik (4), struggling Umar Amin (34) and Rohail Nazir (14) could not help Balochsitan case as Faizan and Haider had other ideas. Ali Sarfraz (50) also chipped in with a gritty innings.

Scores: (At KRL Ground) Northern 365 for 5 in 85 overs (Haider Ali 133, Ali Sarfraz 50, Mohammad Asghar 2-62, Taj Wali 2-96).