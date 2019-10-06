Quartararo takes pole for Thai MotoGP

BURIRAM, Thailand: Newcomer Fabio Quartararo snatched pole position on Saturday for Thailand’s MotoGP, but reigning champion Marc Marquez remained hot favourite to clinch his sixth premier class title at the Chang International Circuit after coming third in qualifying.

The 20-year-old Frenchman sealed pole with a 1min 29.719sec qualifying lap, just ahead of Spanish compatriots Maverick Vinales and Marquez. Quartararo’s rookie season has seen the Petronas Yamaha rider climb to seventh in the rankings, fast emerging as one of Marquez’s biggest rivals. “I’m really looking forward to tomorrow’s race,” a beaming Quartararo told MotoGP TV.

Marquez, 26, has a comfortable 98-point lead against his closest rival Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, who finished seventh in qualifying. The Honda rider only needs to best Dovizioso by two points in Sunday’s race to seal his sixth premier class title and eighth overall championship.

But he has struggled throughout in Buriram, with a crash sending him to hospital on Friday and another spill during qualifying.

Marquez later told reporters he was still happy with the result and that he was approaching the race like any other despite the championship looming. Discussing his physical condition he said he had woken up in pain but that once he started his day there was “not any problem”.