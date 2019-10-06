close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
AFP
October 6, 2019

Mills to coach Kolkata bowlers

Sports

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday named former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills as the Indian Premier League side’s new bowling coach.

Mills, 40, ended his playing career in 2015 as New Zealand’s second highest wicket-taker in one-day internationals with 240 wickets from 170 matches.

David Hussey, a former Knight Riders player and Australian international, has been named as a top advisor to New Zealand head coach Brendon McCullum. McCullum was named to take over for the 2020 season in place of South African Jacques Kallis who left after nine years with the team.

