Sun Oct 06, 2019
AFP
October 6, 2019

McNeal disqualified from hurdles

Sports

AFP
October 6, 2019

DOHA: Olympic champion Brianna McNeal of the United States was disqualified from the heats of the 100m hurdles on Saturday.

McNeal exited the track at the Khalifa Stadium tearfully after she was shown a red flag for a fractional false start. McNeal, 28, protested the decision but was shown a replay on a monitor at trackside which confirmed her disqualification. It was a disappointing exit for McNeal, who had been hoping to add a world crown to the 2016 Olympic crown she won in Rio de Janeiro.

