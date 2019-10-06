PCB to renegotiate with SL to organise Tests in Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be renegotiating with the Sri Lankan Cricket Board to organize the Test matches of the series in Pakistan instead of UAE.

Talking to media along with ICC vice chairman Imran Khawaja, Mani said that Sri Lanka has some concerns in playing Test matches and agreed to play the limited overs series. Now the ODIs have been held successfully and T20 games are being played and the concern of the Sri Lanka officials has also been erased with the conduct of the series securely, the PCB will again talk to SLC to rethink playing Test matches in Pakistan, he added.

He further stated that the International Cricket Council is assisting Pakistan in every possible way to make sure that it becomes a permanent venue of international cricket. He also acknowledged the support ICC and Imran Khawaja extended in the holding of the Sri Lanka series here. “The Sri Lankan officials were here during the Karachi ODIs and were delighted to see the arrangements,” said Mani.

He further revealed that the visit of British Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton to Pakistan will also open door of international sports in Pakistan. Imran Khawaja who had been to Pakistan on four occasions, said that there is not a single ICC Board meeting that did not discuss Pakistan as a cricket venue. He further stated that the visit of the West Indies, World XI and now Sri Lanka is the endorsement that things are improving and PCB has addressed the concern shown by the members. “I have texted to several members to know their reaction about Pakistan and everyone said it is perfect. The PCB has covered all the dimensions,” he maintained.

Imran stated that ICC is not a silent spectator on Pakistan’s isolation and is playing its part in bringing back cricket here. “The visit of Sri Lanka is a proof that Pakistan has addressed all concerns,” he added.