Foreigners arrested in Iran since 2015

PARIS: The release of an Australian couple detained in Iran, which Canberra confirmed on Saturday, comes amid a string of detentions of foreigners, most of them dual nationals from Western countries.

Tensions between Tehran and western capitals have increased since Washington withdrew in May 2018 from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Iran does not recognise dual nationality, and generally does not allow consular access for detainees.

Iran in September confirms the arrest of travel-blogging couple Jolie King and Mark Firkin for “spying”. Australia said on October 5 that they were released after “very delicate negotiations”.

Iran confirms on September 11 that Melbourne University academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been arrested for “spying for another country”.

Iran confirms the arrest of Kamil Ahmadi on October 1. The British-Iranian anthropologist is subject to a “preliminary investigation” on suspicion of “links to foreign countries and institutes affiliated with foreign (intelligence) services”.