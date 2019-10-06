Pakistan stands by Kashmiris in their just struggle: president

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan would always stand by their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle.

Pakistan has always raised Kashmir dispute at all the international forums. He has reminded that Pakistan and Kashmiris are tied in strong bonds as their hearts beat together.

In an interview with national radio, the president said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed have also voiced their concerns on the situation in occupied Kashmir. He thanked China, Turkey, Malaysia and other countries who supported the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir. President Arif Alvi noted that India has taken the illegal and immoral step by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir. He said India cannot change the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir and cannot convert Muslim majority there into minority. This has not happened in Palestine or anywhere else. He pointed out that there are eleven UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and resolution of this festering dispute only lies in the aspirations of Kashmiri people. The president said that the US President Donald Trump has repeatedly offered mediation, but India is not ready for it. He said if India is not ready for mediation, then it should sit with Pakistan and Kashmiris for the resolution of the dispute. Alluding to the maltreatment being meted out to minorities in India, the president said it was on the streets of Delhi that the blood of three thousand Sikhs was spilled.