Three die in road accidents

BAHAWALPUR: Three people, including two cousins, died in two road accidents on Saturday.

Rizwan Waseem and his Sufyan Kaleem were travelling on a motorcycle in Hasilpur city when two cars hit them at the same time, leaving them dead on the spot.

The drivers of both the cars sustained injuries and were removed to the THQ hospital, Hasilpur.

A man died and nine others were injured when a speeding bus overturned near Gardhariwala on Bahawalnagar-Chishtian Road.The injured were taken to hospital.