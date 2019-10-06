close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

Couple held for raping, blackmailing women

National

LAHORE: The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a couple involved in trapping innocent women, raping and blackmailing them after making their videos. The accused have been identified as Salamat Ali and Razia Sultana. Sultana used to trap innocent women by giving them different incentives. Her husband used to rape them and Sultana recorded their videos. The Investigation police Sundar and Gender-based Cell traced the accused and arrested them. They have disclosed making several videos of innocent women.

