All institutions should work within their ambit: lawyer convention

MULTAN: Lawyers leaders have said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led coalition government has badly failed to revive the economy.

Speaking at the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention, held under the auspices of High Court Bar Association Multan here on Saturday, they stressed that every institution should world within its constitutional limits. They alleged that the reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was based on mala fide intensions. They wondered why the reference against him was being proceeded in such haste, while those filed against others before it were not being taken up.

The speakers said they were against political engineering in the name of accountability. They demanded that Justice Shaukat Siddiqui should be restored to his position and references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Khwaja should be withdrawn immediately.

The lawyer leaders said India was committing unprecedented violence and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, and Pakistan would have to take some practical measures to rid Kashmiris of the Indian brutalities. They said the Kashmir issue would not be solved through speeches but a march on the Line of Control and a war with occupational forces in held Kashmir.

The speakers said government could not be run in Pakistan now at gunpoint. They said if interference in institutions would continue, it would weaken democracy as well as the country. They said they were not against accountability, but that should be across the board. Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah, High Court Bar President Malik Haider Usman Awan, Islamabad Bar Council Vice Chairman Haroonur Rashid, Supreme Court Bar Executive Committee Member Syed Shahid Hussain Shah, Pakistan Bar Council former vice chairman Yasin Azad, Member Islamabad High Court Bar Salim Shorash, Islamabad High Court Bar President Khanzada Khan, Chairman Executive Committee Islamabad Bar Qazi Rafiuddin, Member Pakistan Bar Council Hafiz Abdur Rehman Ansari, District Bar Multan President Nazim Khan and Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Shah Nawaz Ismael Gujjar spoke at the convention.