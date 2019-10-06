Authorities taking action against irregularities: chief information commissioner

LAHORE: Chief Commissioner Information Commission Mahboob Qadir Shah has said the authorities are taking action against irregularities reported from different departments. He said as many as 1792 pending and 600 new appeals have been disposed of. “We thank Daily Jang which played a key role in the implementation of the right to information law. He said this while addressing the Kasur bar on Saturday.