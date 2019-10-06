Qandeel’s brother arrested from S Arabia

MULTAN: The police Saturday arrested Mohammad Arif, brother of slain Qandeel Baloch, with help of Interpol, police officials said.

SHO Mahar Bashir Hiraj said that Arif has been handed over to Muzaffarabad police station in Multan.

Arif had been declared an absconder in the murder case of Baloch, who had been strangled to death on July 15, 2016.

A day after the murder, another brother of Baloch, Mohammad Waseem, had admitted before the police that he had killed Qandeel because she “brought dishonour to the Baloch name” with her videos and statements posted on social media. He had also said that his sister had a "bad character" being a social media model and that he had "no guilt over killing her".

Furthermore, Waseem said his brother Mohammad Arif, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time, had asked him to kill Qandeel as he (Arif) felt ashamed due to her conduct. Arif had directed Waseem to flee to Saudi Arabia after killing Baloch.

A trial court, on September 27, had sentenced Waseem to life in prison, but acquitted five others, including a third brother, Aslam Shaheen, named in the case lodged by Baloch's parents. Waseem will serve his sentence in Multan's Central Jail. Arif has yet to be charged by a court for his alleged involvement in the case.