SC to take up some important cases next week

ISLAMABAD: The government will explain next week before the Supreme Court its position regarding the basis and reasons for filing reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior Judge of the apex court.

A ten-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will resume hearing into the petition filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa as well as the bar associations and bar councils, challenging the presidential references filed against two judges of the superior courts on Oct 8. Other members of the bench include Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Muhammad Qazi Amin Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will also take up next week other important cases. A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take up on October 7 the appeal filed by Qasim Khan Soori former Deputy Speaker National Assembly against the order of Election Tribunal declaring his election as null and void. On September 27, the election tribunal had declared election of NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri from NA-265 (Quetta-II) as null and void and ordered re-election in the constituency. Suri had won election in 2018 against Balochistan National Party leader Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, who had challenged the results. Raisani alleged that Suri had won the election by rigging the polls.

Similarly, the same bench will also take up review petition of former SSP Malir against its order, dismissing his plea for removing his name from Exit Control List (ECL). In January, the Supreme Court had dismissed the application of Rao Anwar, main accused in the extra-judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, seeking removal from the Exit Control List (ECL) for going abroad. He had requested the apex court to remove his name from ECL so that he may go abroad for meeting his children as well as performing Umrah.

The court however had dismissed his plea with the ruling that he can’t go abroad until the completion of his trial.