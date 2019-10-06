close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
PPI
October 6, 2019

16 dead in Balochistan road accidents

Top Story

PPI
October 6, 2019

QUETTA: As many as 16 persons died while 47 others injured in different traffic accidents in Balochistan on Saturday.

Levies sources said a speeding Karachi bound passenger coach coming from Pasni overturned near Bazi Top on the Coastal Highway. Resultantly 11 passengers including women and children died while 11 others sustained injuries

On being informed Pakistan Coast Guards Levies and rescue teams reached the site and shifted dead bodies and injured to District Headquarter Hospital Uthal and Navy Hospital Uthal. Seriously injured persons were later shifted to Karachi for treatment.

Dead bodies were handed over to heirs after completing necessary medico-legal formalities. Separately a speedy Quetta bound van coming from Khuzdar collided with a Khuzdar bound van coming from Surab on the National Highway.

As a result 5 passengers died while 36 others wounded. According to Levies dead bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khuzdar.

