Sun Oct 06, 2019
Second-string SL stun Pakistan

Top Story

 
October 6, 2019

LAHORE: Spirited Sri Lanka dented Pakistan’s shortest version might rather dreadfully by winning the first T20 International of the three-match series with 64 runs here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night.In front of a moderate crowd cheering and enjoying every ball that the batsman was beaten for or smacked for a four or six, Sri Lanka kept Pakistan horribly quite to its limits allowing them reach 101 runs in 17.3 overs in their chase of 165 for five scored by Sri Lanka.

