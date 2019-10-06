South Punjab secretariat after consensus: CM

MULTAN: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said though the Punjab government has finalised all administrative matters regarding establishment of south Punjab secretariat, yet it would be established after political consensus.

Talking to journalists after inaugurating a number of projects here on Saturday, he said the Punjab government had allocated 35pc of the budget for south Punjab and Rs 3 billion for the establishment of south Punjab secretariat. He said, “I love the people of Multan because of I have deep association with them. Today’s visit provided me an opportunity to visit the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya on his 780 Urs.” He said that Rs 9.4 billion would be spent on the establishment of Nishtar Hospital-II project and Rs 1 billion on the establishment of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology. The Punjab government is going to spend Rs 2 billion on the extension of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology. He said Rs 560 million would be spent on the establishment of hepatitis treatment centre at Nishtar Hospital and Rs 350 million on the establishment of Nishtar pharmacy and store block. The new pharmacy would serve two million people to provide them life saving drugs and surgical items worth Rs 1.5 billion yearly.

The chief minister said Rs 150 million would be spent on lying down synthetic turf at hockey ground while Rs 250 million would be spend on the establishment of regional office of the Punjab Public Service Commission. He told the regional office would serve millions of youth from the south Punjab. The Punjab government had planned the establishment of regional campuses of Management and Professional Departments, he added. The campuses would provide the facility of professional trainings to thousands of officials, he maintained.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government was spending Rs 500 million on the establishment of Mother and Childcare Hospital near Wilayatabad. The Punjab government had released millions of rupees for the provision of facilities at schools and colleges, he claimed. He announced that journalists would also be included in health card scheme and the establishment of offices of the Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation.

The CM also visited the mobile dengue control centre and checked dengue counter, besides receiving briefing on dengue spread. He also visited the vector surveillance and case response counters. He was also briefed on the performance of dengue brigade and dengue surveillance. He visited free dengue screening mobile laboratory. The officials briefed the CM on most modern equipments installed in dengue mobile laboratory. He also visited the model of dengue isolation ward, besides visiting the Nishtar Hospital to review the facilities being provided to the dengue patients. Buzdar met with the attendants of dengue suspects and talked about treatment facilities. He said that the Punjab government had started taking actions against the officials showing irresponsibility on dengue combat. The government was monitoring dengue preventive activities on daily basis, he told. He directed the Nishtar Hospital administration to provide extensive care to the admitted dengue suspects.