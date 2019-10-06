Walk against breast cancer

LAHORE : King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal has said creating awareness about the breast cancer in society is helpful in preventing the disease and curing its patients.

He stated this while leading a breast cancer awareness walk held from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office to Surgical Tower here on Saturday. Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Tahir Khalil, Director Medical Education Prof Dr Ayesha Shaukat, deans, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the walk. Prof Khalid Masood said the purpose of holding the walk was to create awareness in society about the fast spreading cancer.

He said that a special postgraduate programme on breast cancer had been started in King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on the instructions of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.