Sun Oct 06, 2019
October 6, 2019

Breast cancer awareness

Lahore

 
October 6, 2019

Master MoltyFoam, Pakistan's leading mattress manufacturer, collaborated with Pink Ribbon Pakistan for nationwide breast cancer awareness programs and activations.

A "Pink Illumination Ceremony” was arranged as part of the campaign at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore. Pakistan has the highest incidence of breast cancer in Asia, with every 1 in 9 Pakistani women at the risk of the disease. This initiative, which was organized by Pink Ribbon In collaboration with Master MoltyFoam, highlighted the fact that one of the major concerns regarding the disease is the lack of information, which ultimately leads to failure in early diagnosis. Master MoltyFoam encourages positive development of society and this motivation is deeply ingrained In its culture and tends to be the governing force behind this initiative.***

