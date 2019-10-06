Acquittal pleas of Khawajas adjourned

LAHORE :An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of an acquittal application moved by Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique by October 14, both accused in the Paragon housing scam.

NAB officials produced both brothers before the court of Accountability Judge Jawad-ul- Hassan amid tight security as heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the court premises. The security situation also led to an exchange of harsh words between Saad and police officials.

NAB’s prosecutors Hafiz Ather Awan and Ali Tipu Khan extended their arguments against the acquittal application moved by the Khawaja brothers. After which the court directed the counsel of the Khawaja brothers to extend their arguments on the next hearing going to be held on October 14.

Earlier, police officials barred PML-N workers from meeting Saad Rafique which resulted in an exchange of harsh words between the accused and police officials. Saad Rafique scolded DSP Usman for not allowing party workers to meet him.

As per reference against the Khawaja brothers, NAB claims that Saad Rafique in connivance with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia started a housing project Air Avenue which was an illegal housing society and later changed into M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd. The accused Saad and Salman in connivance with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt defrauded a large number of members of the housing society. Saad Rafique opened a company ‘Executive Builders’ in his and his wife’s name, later changed it into Paragon and withdrew a large sum of amount from the account of Executive Builders.