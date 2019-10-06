Shell Pakistan launches memoirs

KARACHI: A grand ceremony was hosted by Shell Pakistan Limited to commemorate its journey with Pakistan through the decades, a statement said on Saturday.

Through the launch of its memoirs, “Powering Progress in Pakistan”, Shell Pakistan highlights the organisation’s pivotal role and contributions in the development of the energy sector of Pakistan, it added.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, graced the evening as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by the government, business leaders, diplomats, academia and employees.

Shell Pakistan believes that Pakistan as the 24th largest economy in the world and the sixth most populous country; with a vast agricultural base and a rapidly growing industrial sector; has tremendous potential for growth and energy transition.

With a legacy of 120 years in the region, developing and distributing energy by land, air and sea, Shell has endeavoured to support Pakistan’s developmental priorities, it said.

From providing petroleum products for the construction of mega projects like the Mangla Dam and Kotri

Barrage, to expanding the country’s growing road infrastructure, powering PIA’s first flights or supporting the next generation of innovative entrepreneurs in Pakistan, Shell has been part of the nation’s progress, it added.