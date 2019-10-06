Gold down Rs150/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped Rs150/tola on Saturday.
According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the rate of 10 grams gold also decreased Rs128 to Rs75,103.
In the international market, the rates declined $4 to $1,505/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market were trading Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
