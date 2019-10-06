Auto makers, vendors mull action plan for government to overcome downturn

KARACHI: Auto makers and vendors have joined forces to finalise recommendations for the government to help them stop constant slide in sales that are forcing production halt and causing swift erosion of revenue, people familiar with the matter told The News on Saturday.

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (Pama) and Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) are expected to finalise their recommendations next week to tide over industry crisis for the government, industry officials said.

“We met yesterday (Friday) and will have another meeting with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) next week to finalise the recommendations,” Ashraf Shaikh, ex-president of Paapam said. “The objective is to formulate a strategy to get the sinking ship of auto industry sail. We will tell how we can stabilise the industry without losing revenues. It will be a saleable proposal.”

Auto sector of the country is in deep trouble these days as passenger cars sales dropped 31 percent to 27,108 units in July-August due to increase in prices, rupee depreciation, reduction in car financing, increase in federal excise duty and higher input cost.

Pama data showed that car sales by Honda declined 68.5 percent. Similarly, sales of Toyota witnessed a decline of 58 percent and sales of Suzuki registered a decline of 22.3 percent.

“September sales – numbers are yet to be released – are neither showing any sign of improvement, which will add to negative pressure on auto industry,” an industry official said.

Indus Motors and Honda have gone up to 15 days’ plant closure a month that is likely to cause contraction in orders for auto vendor industry.

“Had Suzuki Alto not been there, all vendors would have gone in trouble,” Sheikh said. “I also keep my factory closed on Saturday and was planning to make it three days a week as there was a huge dip in demand.”

Industry officials said the consequences of this situation would be holding back of expansion plans by the manufacturers, increase in import bill, loss of employment, and negative impact on the localisation.

“Increase in advance customs duty on all raw materials and imposition of 2.5 to 7.5 percent FED (federal excise duty) announced in the current budget proved deadly for the industry,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

“Huge devaluation of Pakistani currency against the US dollar in the recent times has frustrated all the development plans of the industry.”

Investors had committed to invest around $1.5 billion into the auto industry and now some of them are rolling back or have already shelved the green and brown field projects.

“New entrants know they are not going to reap what they expect at the time of investments,” the official said. “This situation is very disappointing.”

The downturn is posing a big threat to the local auto industry, which has a direct employment of 300,000 and the indirect employment of 2.5 million.

“So far, there been no layoffs by original equipment manufacturers,” an official said.

Industry officials said the situation is not good for the government that is looking for ways to increase tax revenue. “It may face tax collection shortage of Rs2 billion per month as a car’s price has around 40 percent of taxes that go to exchequer,” the official added.