Rape case registered

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra city police Saturday registered a kidnapping-cum-rape case after a lapse of 21 months. Rahat Parveen of Sharifpura, Gojra told police that her 15-year-old daughter was kidnapped by Zeeshan and his accomplices on January 18, 2018.

She said Zeeshan and two others raped her and made a video of her. She told her parents nothing about what happened to her when she returned home.

She said on Friday Zeeshan and his mother visited her house with marriage proposal but she refused. She said after this Zeeshan threatened her of uploading objectionable pictures of her daughter on social media. Gojra city police are raiding areas to arrest the accused.